Tim O’SULLIVAN (Cork & Kerry) On 23rd April 2022, peacefully, but unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Mercy University Hospital, TIMOTHY (TIM), late of Boyces Street and Tahilla, Sneem, Co. Kerry and Sorenson Contruction. Dearly beloved father of Joan, Tricia, Catriona, Timothy and Darren, devoted granda of Jamie, Rubina and Rosabella, loving brother of Jerry, Eugene, Brendan, Patrick, Sean, Donal, Tricia, Caroline, Bridie, Margaret and the recently deceased Kitty. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coughlan’s Funeral Home, Shandon Street on Monday (25th April) from 10.00am, family in attendance at 4.00pm with Rosary at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (26th April) at 1.00pm in the North Cathedral. If you wish to view the Mass, click on http://www.corkcathedral.ie and follow link. Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy for Service followed by Cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Mercy Hospital Foundation.