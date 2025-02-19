Advertisement

Tim McCarthy

Tim McCarthy of Ballymaquin, Ardfert; died peacefully surrounded by his heartbroken family on 19th February 2025, beloved husband of Sarah and dearest father of Paul, Kevin, Laura, John, Andy & Emily.  Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Jamie, Katie, Timmy, Zac & James, relatives, neighbours and many friends.  Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (21st February) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Saturday at 12.30 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Tim will be celebrated at 1 p.m. (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Emily Ward, U.H.K., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

