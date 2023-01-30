Tim Lynch, Kilgarvan, Ballylongford, Listowel, (predeceased by his brothers Paddy and Liam), died peacefully on January 29th 2023 surrounded by his family in the amazing care of the staff of Lystoll Nursing home. A devoted husband and wonderful father, Tim will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Anne, his children John, Caitríona, Patrick and Joanne, his sons and daughters-in -law Chris, Deirdre, Breda and Paul, his grandchildren Sarah, Sinéad, Caoimhe, Sophia, Eoghan, Emma, Rachel, Éabha, Brianna, Dylan, Daragh and Aidan, his brother John and sister Marie and all his extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Tuesday evening, the 31st January, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 1st February, at 12 noon in Ballydonoghue Church followed by interment afterwards in Lisluaghtin Abbey.

Advertisement

Family flowers only.