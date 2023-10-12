Tim Lacey, Hawley Park, Tralee and formerly of Dromcondra, Dublin.

Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret, son Mark, his sisters Mary (McShane), Bibi (Lacey), Tess (O’Leary), Eileen (McElligott), Anne (Duggan) and brothers Eddie and Anthony. Tim is the cherished father of Denise, Billy, Mary, Martin and David. Tim passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Riverside Nursing Home, Abbeydorney. Sadly missed by his loving family – his sons, daughters, grandchildren Anne, Patrick, Olivia, Keidine, Darlene, Kate, Declan, Amelia, Wayne, Michaela and Chloe, great-grandchildren Jayce, Freya, Lola and Iarlaith Tim, sister Dorothy (London), brothers Jack, Matt and Martin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Monday [October 16th] from 6.00PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning [October 17th] at 11.40AM for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Tim’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Those who wish to offer their condolences to Tim’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.

House Private.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the

Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation).

https://www.kerryhospice.com/how-you-can-help

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.