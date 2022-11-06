Tim Kearney, Cordal West Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from Tangney's Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery.

House private please.

May he rest in peace.