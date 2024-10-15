Tim John Healy, Fussa, Kilgarvan and formally of the village.
Tim John passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday 13th October. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Nora and his brother Denis. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, Noreen. Daughters Siobhán (Delaney), Denise and Geraldine and son Timmie, son-in-law Johnny, Denise's partner Dominik and Geraldine's partner Stuart. Adoring grandfather to Charlie, Tommy and Katie. Deeply regretted by his sister Betty, brother-in-law Gerry, niece Megan and nephew Shane, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
May he rest in peace
Reposing at Quill's Funeral home on Friday, 18th October, from 5pm-8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Leaving from his home on Saturday morning to arrive for 11am requiem mass, at St Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan. Burial afterwards at the local cemetery. Tim John's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
