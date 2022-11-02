Tim Joe O'Connell
Glencollins, Ballydesmond, Cork
Reposing at Joan’s house Muckross, Killarney ( V93 P46F) from 5 to 8pm on Thursday, Nov 3rd,
Reposing at Tarrant’s Funeral Home Ballydesmond from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, Nov 4th.
Funeral mass for Tim Joe will be at St Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond at 12 noon on Saturday, Nov 5th. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on myconcolences.ie
Heartfelt thanks to those who cared for Tim Joe in Willowbrooke.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Kerry Hospice
The death has occurred of Tim Joe O’Connell, Glencollins, Ballydesmond. On November 2nd 2022 in his 88th year, at his daughter Joan residance surrounded by people who loved him. Forever in the hearts of his loving wife Sheila, daughters Joan (O’Reilly), Noreen (Hayes) Blarney and son Eoghan, cherished grandchildren Eimear & Éabha, Darragh & Muireann, Aidan, Rory, Brogan, Neve & Saoirse, sons-in-law Frank & Donal, daughter-in-law Anne Marie, sister Teresa (Collins), brother- in-law Tadhg Clifford, nieces, nephews, family and large circle of friends.
