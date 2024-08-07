Tim Hickey, Island Road, Fenit, died peacefully on 7th August 2024, beloved husband of the late Marie, cherished father of Sandra, Niall & Adrian and dear brother of Sheila and the late Maureen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Clodagh, Eoin, Lewis, Éamon, Will, Emma & Alex & Rory, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Kathleen & Claire, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (8th August) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Fenit on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tim will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on St Joseph's, Fenit (churchmedia.tv)). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Rest in Peace.

Donations in lieu of flowers, to the R.N.L.I. (www.rnli.org) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.