Tim Healy, Woodford Manor, Killarney and late of Loo Bridge, Glenflesk.
Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Killarney Community Hospital. Beloved son of the late Katie and Humphrey. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Fred and Jackie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and many very dear friends. Predeceased by his wife Peggy, brother Neilie and his sisters Maureen and Elizabeth.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork at 2.00pm. No flowers by request.
Recommended
20 farm workers sought in Kerry for work this springJan 30, 2023 13:01
Permission granted for conversion of Hillgrove nightclub into laundry serviceJan 30, 2023 09:01
Tralee nursing home non-compliant in three areasJan 30, 2023 17:01
Gardaí appealing for information on theft of 31 sheep in West KerryJan 30, 2023 17:01
Former Kerry judge to be sued for allegedly abusing his positionJan 30, 2023 08:01