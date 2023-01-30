Tim Healy, Woodford Manor, Killarney and late of Loo Bridge, Glenflesk.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Killarney Community Hospital. Beloved son of the late Katie and Humphrey. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Fred and Jackie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and many very dear friends. Predeceased by his wife Peggy, brother Neilie and his sisters Maureen and Elizabeth.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork at 2.00pm. No flowers by request.