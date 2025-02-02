Tim Hartnett, Watford and Harlesden, U.K and late of Coolagown, Listowel.

Peacefully, on January 1st, 2025, at Watford General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Mai and John Joe, brothers Sean, Pat and Ed. Tim will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Breda, son Christopher, daughter Sharon, son-in-law Declan, daughter-in-law Antoinette, his adored grandsons Jack and Ben, sister-in-law Mairead, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends in Ireland and England.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning (February 4th) at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Tim being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.