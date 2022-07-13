Tim Devane Ballincullig, Kielduff, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday (15th July) from 7 to 8:30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott on Saturday morning at 9:40 am where the Requiem Mass for Tim will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page). Interment afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved husband of Anne and dear father of Mary, Peter, Siobhán, Emer and Aidan and brother of the late Sheila Tangney and baby Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Daniel, Lucy and Ryan, sisters Margaret Garvey and Kathleen Molyneaux, sons-in-law Wesley Maher, Arthur Fitzgerald, daughters-in-law Louise Devane and Niamh Brennan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.