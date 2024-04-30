Advertisement

Thomas Trant

Apr 30, 2024 11:17 By receptionradiokerry
Thomas Trant, Woodside House, Listellick, Tralee,

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow evening (Wed May 1st) from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am, live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net  

Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

