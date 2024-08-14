Thomas (Tommy) O'Connor, Holy Cross Gardens, Killarney and formerly of Gortroe, Fossa.
Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his sons Skye and Eden, step-children Ben and Riva, his sister Mary, brother-in-law Mike, sister's-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Tommy is pre-deceased by his brothers Patsy and Dermot and his sister Kay.
"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Thursday, the 15th of August, from 5:00pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am on Friday morning followed by cremation at Island Crematorium, Cork. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
