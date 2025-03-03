Thomas (Tommy) Harrington, Tillaughna, Causeway, Co. Kerry peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of Riverside Nursing Home Abbeydorney on 3rd March 2025.

Predeceased by his parents Jack and Maggie and his sister Pauline.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Francis (Dublin) and Patrick (Dublin), sisters- in- law Marion & Regina, nieces Pauline, Karen, Rosaline and Lucy, nephew Lee, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing Wednesday 5th March from 5.45 p.m. to 7.45 p.m. in Casey's Funeral Home Causeway followed by removal to St. John's Church Causeway. Requiem Mass will take place for Tommy on Thursday at 11 o' clock live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-farran-hill-causeway followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.