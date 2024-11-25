Thomas (Tom) O'Connor, Ballygologue Park, Listowel and late of Michael O'Connor's Public House, Patrick Street, Listowel. Peacefully, on November 24th, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary, brothers Michael and Eamon, his infant grandchildren Orla and Declan. Tom will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Eileen, sons Michael and Thomas, daughter Elaine, grandchildren Ryan, Kieran, Aoife, Jasmine, Darren and Clodagh, brothers Roger, Denis and Maurice, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Machaela, son-in-law Craig, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, former work colleagues of Listowel livestock mart, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening, November 26th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Tom being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care at www.kerryhospice.com .

House private, please.