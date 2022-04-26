Thomas (Tom) Murphy, College Rise, Drogheda and formerly of Kilfenora, Fenit, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes (A92 XN75) on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday afternoon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 1.30pm which can be viewed live on www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie. Burial afterwards in Newtown Cross Lawns Cemetery.

Family flowers only

House strictly private, please.

Family Information:

Surrounded by his loving family. Tom, beloved husband to Patty and loving dad to Thomas, Ashley, Stephanie, Pamela and Eimear. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Nora, brothers Michael, Murti and Frank, sister Maureen and his niece Miriam. Sadly missed by his wife and family, sons in law Gerry, Noel, Martin and Thomas, daughter in law Gail, grandchildren Colin, Clare, Ciara, Elaine, Enya, Lauren, Matthew, Sophie, Andrew, Iona, Tory-May, Luna, Aoife, Ella, Rhys and Caoimhe, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace