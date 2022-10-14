Thomas (Tom) Gudgeon, Cappanacuss West, Templenoe, Kenmare, Co Kerry. On the 12th of October, 2022 Thomas (Tom) passed away suddenly. Cherished and beloved son of Maureen and the late Toby. Dearly loved brother of Hugh, Ellie and William, loving boyfriend of Jenny, treasured grandson of Joan (nee Hartnett) and the late Ray Reali, Angela and the late David Gudgeon. Sadly missed by his loving mother, brothers, sister, girlfriend, grandmothers, uncles Simon and Dave, aunts Dara, Colleen and Louise, cousins, neighbours and his many cherished friends who were like family to him.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday (October 16th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday morning (October 17th) from his home to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.

Please use the online condolence book as an option to offer your sympathies.

Thomas (Tom's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.