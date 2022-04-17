Thomas (Tom) Broderick, Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Purt, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, who died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, on Monday, April 18th 2022, surrounded by his loving nephew Denis and his grandnieces.

Tom, predeceased by his parents Mick and Eily, his brothers Dan and John Joe, also his sister Kathleen, is deeply regretted by his sisters Eily (Knocknagoshel), Nora (U.S.A.) and Margaret (U.S.A.), brothers Mick (U.S.A.), Denis (Limerick), Bernard (Abbeyfeale), Paddy (Fethard) and Billy (Abbeyfeale), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 5.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortege will depart Tom’s home on Thursday at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

For those attending the funeral and Requiem Mass please wear a mask.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Friends of St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West.