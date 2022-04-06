Advertisement

Thomas Stack

Apr 10, 2022 12:04 By receptionradiokerry
Thomas Stack

Thomas Stack of Caherslee, Tralee and formerly of Banna, Ardfert, Co. Kerry and Sydney, Australia 

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday 11th April from 6 pm to 7.30 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Tuesday 12th April at 2 pm where the Requiem Mass for Thomas will be celebrated at 2.30 pm (streamed on  churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

 

Beloved husband of Breeda, dear father of Jim, Maurice, Richard, Majella and Bríd, son of the late Richard and Mary-Ann Stack (née Nolan) and predeceased by his brothers and sisters Pat, Moss, Fr. John, Madge, Sr. Josephine, Eamonn, Dominic, Charlie, Carmel and his twin brother Fr. Jim.

