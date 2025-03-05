Thomas (Sonny) Galvin, Ballinclogher West, Lixnaw, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, 5th March, 2025.

Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret (Peggy), parents Jim and Nora, brothers Jack and Michael.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sister Joan, brothers Paud, Dick, Jimmy, Moss, Martin, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home,The Village, Lixnaw, V92 F383, on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, on Saturday morning at 10.45 am. for 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream

Advertisement

Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery.