Thomas O'Connor, Convent View, Doon Road, Ballybunion and late of Rathkenny, Abbeydorney. Peacefully, on February 6th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his mother Jean and sister Helen. Thomas will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Geraldine, son John, daughter Maryellen and her partner Adam, grandson Oisín, his father Patrick, brother Padraig, sister Mary, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends, especially Junior.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Reposing at his residence, Convent View, Doon Road (V31 X213),on Friday evening (February 9th) from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Saturday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Thomas being celebrated at 11.00 am, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.