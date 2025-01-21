Thomas O’Connor, 1 Lord Edward St., Mountmellick, Co. Laois and late of Shronebeirne, Kilmorna, Listowel.

Thomas passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Tallaght University Hospital on Sunday 19th January 2025 after being taken ill suddenly the previous Friday.

Thomas is predeceased by his father Jimmy, his mother Betty and his baby sister Carmel.

Thomas, adored father, grandfather, brother, uncle and grand-uncle is dearly missed by his heartbroken family: his son Timothy, daughter-in-law Gemma, his grandchildren, Mireya, Tierni, Cillian and Torryn, his brothers John and Jim, sisters Mary Jo, his twin sister Eileen, Leisha and Trina, his brothers-in-law; Neilus, Eddie, Charles and Conny, sister-in-law Noreen and Jim’s partner Ruth, his nieces and nephews, his aunt-in-law Nora, his girlfriend Rita, his relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday, 23rd January from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00p.m.

Funeral arriving at St. Brigid’s Church Duagh on Friday, 24th January for Requiem Mass at 12.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh/

Advertisement

Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.