Thomas O’Connor, 1 Lord Edward St., Mountmellick, Co. Laois and late of Shronebeirne, Kilmorna, Listowel.
Thomas passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Tallaght University Hospital on Sunday 19th January 2025 after being taken ill suddenly the previous Friday.
Thomas is predeceased by his father Jimmy, his mother Betty and his baby sister Carmel.
Thomas, adored father, grandfather, brother, uncle and grand-uncle is dearly missed by his heartbroken family: his son Timothy, daughter-in-law Gemma, his grandchildren, Mireya, Tierni, Cillian and Torryn, his brothers John and Jim, sisters Mary Jo, his twin sister Eileen, Leisha and Trina, his brothers-in-law; Neilus, Eddie, Charles and Conny, sister-in-law Noreen and Jim’s partner Ruth, his nieces and nephews, his aunt-in-law Nora, his girlfriend Rita, his relatives and many friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday, 23rd January from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00p.m.
Funeral arriving at St. Brigid’s Church Duagh on Friday, 24th January for Requiem Mass at 12.00 p.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh/
Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Recommended
Kerry County Council pays out almost €4.5 million in public liability claims in 2023Jan 22, 2025 08:23
Marian Players Rathmore Panto presents Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs at Rathmore Community CentreJan 22, 2025 08:13
Teenagers arrested over guns and ammo seizure due before court this morningJan 22, 2025 08:17
Wexford's Liam Óg McGovern announces retirement from inter-county hurlingJan 21, 2025 17:59
Ruesha Littlejohn a free agentJan 21, 2025 17:58