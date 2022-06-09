THOMAS O'CONNOR, CURRAVAGHA, GLENCAR
Reposing Saturday (June 11th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 2pm to 5pm. Funeral arriving Monday morning (June 13th) to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Incherue Cemetery, Glencar.
Thomas passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Joanne & her partner John, son John & his partner Matilda, grandchildren; Natasha, Jackson & Alana, sister Nora (Galvin), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Rest in Peace
