Advertisement

Thomas O' Connor

Jun 11, 2022 09:06 By receptionradiokerry
Thomas O' Connor

THOMAS O'CONNOR, CURRAVAGHA, GLENCAR

Reposing  Saturday (June 11th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 2pm to 5pm. Funeral arriving Monday morning (June 13th) to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Incherue Cemetery, Glencar.

Thomas passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry.

 

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Joanne & her partner John, son John & his partner Matilda, grandchildren; Natasha, Jackson & Alana, sister Nora (Galvin), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Rest in Peace

 

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus