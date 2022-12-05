Thomas Lawlor late of Connolly Park, Tralee, Liscahane, Ardfert and Aperee Nursing Home, Tralee,

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (December 6th) from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Thomas will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ) Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Family information-

On December 4th, 2022, beloved father of Debra and Daniel, grandfather of Tadhg and Fionn and brother of Bridie McCarthy (Ardfert), Doreen Moore (Canada), Batt (Australia), Peggy Geary (Ardfert), Patrick (Ardfert), Mary Lawlor (Banna) and Patricia Duggan (Tralee)

and the late Ann Lee, Kathleen O’Connor, Michael and John.

Sadly missed by his loving children and their mother Dolly, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace