Thomas Joe Diggins

Dec 11, 2021 10:12 By receptionradiokerry
Thomas Joe Diggins  Marian Terrace, Causeway

Funeral arriving to St John the Baptist Church, Causeway at 10.40AM on Monday morning (December 13th) for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in St John’s Cemetery Causeway.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Home, Tralee

Sons Thomas, Joseph and John, grandchildren, brother Mikey B, sister Helena, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends

