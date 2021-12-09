Thomas Joe Diggins Marian Terrace, Causeway
Funeral arriving to St John the Baptist Church, Causeway at 10.40AM on Monday morning (December 13th) for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in St John’s Cemetery Causeway.
Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Home, Tralee
Sons Thomas, Joseph and John, grandchildren, brother Mikey B, sister Helena, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends
