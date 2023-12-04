Thomas Griffin, Croughmore, Ballyfinnane, Firies, Killarney, Co Kerry.

Reposing at the Eamonn O’Connor Funeral Home, Firies on Tuesday evening [December 5th] from 5.30PM to 7.30PM. Funeral cortege for Thomas Griffin will arrive to St Carthage’s Church, Kiltallagh on Wednesday at 11.45AM for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Thomas’ Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link iTech Media | Live Streaming Platform (churchmedia.tv)

Enquiries to Eamonn O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.

Family Information: Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Noreen.

Cherished father of Bertie, Myra, John, Liam, Stephen, Tony, Christina and Róisín. Sadly missed by his adored children, his precious and much loved grandchildren Sinéad, Kieran, Aimee, Ciara, Tomás, Ross, Rachel, Mícheál and Breandán, daughters-in-law Aileen, Ann-Marie and Caroline, sons-in-law Sean and Brendan, his sister Mary Conway [Castleisland], nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace