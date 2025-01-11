Thomas Griffin, of Blaine, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Hannah and parents Bridget and Jerry.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his son Jerry, daughters Mary and Breda, grandchildren Darragh, Samantha, Rachel, Kyle, Rebecca, Aidan and Louise, great-grandson Thomas Jnr., brother Jerry, son-in-law Bunny and daughter-in-law Sharon, Darragh's partner Ruth, sisters-in-law Kathleen Griffin and Margaret O'Regan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane, on Sunday evening from 3pm to 5pm.

Arriving to St. Bartholomews Church, Athea, on Monday morning at 11.45 a.m. for the 12 noon Requiem Mass for Thomas Griffin.

livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv

Interred afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Athea.

House Private Please