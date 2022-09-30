Thomas Enright, Caheragh, Glin, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, on Monday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Thomas being celebrated at 12 noon,live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/glin , followed by burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

Advertisement

Peacefully, on September 29th, 2022, at St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Beloved son of the late Denis and Anne and brother of the late Patrick and Danny. Thomas will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother John, aunt Nora Gromann, sisters-in-law Marian and Ann, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.