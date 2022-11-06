Thomas Dillon Jnr., Holbrook, Boston, USA and formerly of Ballybeg, Clarecastle, Co. Clare.

Thomas Jnr. passed away suddenly on the 3rd November 2022. Dearly missed and cherished by his beloved wife Joyce and their wonderful children Chloe and Brandon. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Tom and Mary (Ballybeg), his brother John (Milltown, Co. Kerry) and sister Anne-Marie Kennedy (London). Remembering also at this time his sister, Baby Patricia who predeceased him. Thomas Jnr. will be lovingly remembered by his nieces Aobhadh, Katelyn and Kaylee, his nephews Theodore and Kingsley, sisters-in-law Catherine (Kerry) and Vikki Fan (USA) , brothers-in-law Adrian (London) and Gary (USA), Father and Mother-in-Law David and Jeanette (USA), aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and many friends both in County Clare and in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Clarecastle on Thursday (10th November) from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (11th November) at 12 noon followed by Private Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Clarecastle Daycare Centre. Thomas’ Funeral Mass can be viewed live or at anytime thereafter using the following link https://funeralslive.ie/thomas-dillon/

House and Crematorium Strictly Private Please.