Thomas Dillon, Glashnanoon, Lyreacrompane.

Peacefully, on July 6th, 2022. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret, daughter Sinead, sons John, Thomas and Liam, grandchildren Sean, Cormac, Gavin, Saoirse, Kieran, Chloe, Aidan and Louise, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Angie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane, on Friday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Thomas being celebrated at 11 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

House private, please.