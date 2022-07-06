Thomas Dillon, Glashnanoon, Lyreacrompane.
Peacefully, on July 6th, 2022. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret, daughter Sinead, sons John, Thomas and Liam, grandchildren Sean, Cormac, Gavin, Saoirse, Kieran, Chloe, Aidan and Louise, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Angie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane, on Friday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Thomas being celebrated at 11 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
House private, please.
Recommended
Existing Tralee courthouse to be used in medium term even if Island of Geese site chosen for new facilitiesJul 6, 2022 13:07
Conor Pass closed after car went on fireJul 6, 2022 17:07
Kerry Airport to continue efforts to introduce Canaries routeJul 6, 2022 13:07
Family of Tralee skateboarding legend appeals for people with hereditary heart problems to get checkedJul 6, 2022 14:07
Mid-Kerry festival happening at the end of the monthJul 6, 2022 13:07