Thomas Dillane, Doonard Upper, Tarbert. Thomas passed away peacefully on March 30th 2023 surrounded by his family, at University Hospital Kerry.
Thomas will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Mary, son Thomas, daughter Deirdre, daughter-in-law Gráinne, son-in-law Iain, grandchildren Áine, Luca, Sadhb, Naoise and Caoimhe, sister-in-law Carole, her husband John and their family, cousins, relatives, extended family, wonderful neighbours and a large circle of friends.
Rest in Peace.
Thomas will repose at home in Doonard Upper (V31 Y296) on this Sunday evening from 4pm until 7pm (house strictly private at all other times). Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on this Monday morning (April 3rd) at 11:45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Tarbert.
Thomas’ Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stmarystarbert.com.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care (collection box will be in place).
Recommended
40-year-old Kerry man jailed for life for manslaughterMar 31, 2023 13:03
Kerry father and son charged with assault, trespassing and attempting to commit theft in CorkMar 30, 2023 08:03
10 jobs to be created with opening of a new store in KillarneyMar 30, 2023 13:03
Almost 40 per cent of hotels in Kerry being used to accommodate asylum seekers and refugeesMar 31, 2023 17:03
Tralee company officially rebrands to CSGMar 31, 2023 13:03