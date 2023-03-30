Thomas Dillane, Doonard Upper, Tarbert. Thomas passed away peacefully on March 30th 2023 surrounded by his family, at University Hospital Kerry.

Thomas will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Mary, son Thomas, daughter Deirdre, daughter-in-law Gráinne, son-in-law Iain, grandchildren Áine, Luca, Sadhb, Naoise and Caoimhe, sister-in-law Carole, her husband John and their family, cousins, relatives, extended family, wonderful neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Thomas will repose at home in Doonard Upper (V31 Y296) on this Sunday evening from 4pm until 7pm (house strictly private at all other times). Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on this Monday morning (April 3rd) at 11:45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Tarbert.

Thomas’ Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stmarystarbert.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care (collection box will be in place).