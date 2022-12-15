Thomas Byrne, 9 Mountain View, Killorglin, Co.Kerry and formerly of Ballinacarrig, Tinryland, Co. Carlow, on 16th December 2022, peacefully at home. (Predeceased by his parents John and Ellen and his sister Catherine). Deeply mourned by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Ellen, sons John, Tommy, Peter, Declan and William. Much loved brother of Peter, Mary, John, Helen, William, Elizabeth, Anna Mary, Nicholas, Angela and James. Sadly missed by his cherished grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin V93PK66, on Sunday, 18th December, from 4.00pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. James' Church, Killorglin, arriving at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 10.30am on Monday, 19th Dec, followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

Advertisement

Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church.