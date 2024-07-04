Thomas Bracker O'Regan

Peacefully at his home in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn and much loved father of Miriam, Bríd, Evelyn and Tomás. Dearly loved Granda Brack of Samuel, Clara, Laoise, Tiarnan, Oisín, Eoghan, Ryan, Tomás, Gavin, Pearse and Hugh; sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Seán O'Donoghue, Kevin O'Connor and Mark Bolger, daughter-in-law Aileen Fleming, his brothers Jimmy, Martin and Denis, his sister Mary and the late Ina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, his former work colleagues in the Great Southern Hotel and his many great friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral