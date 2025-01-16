Theresa O'Sullivan (née Farrell)

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry in the company of her loving family. Beloved wife of Denny and loving mother of Sheila, Jim and the late Denis. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, by her son-in-law Paul Doolan, brothers-in-law Jamesie, Paddy and Jim, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to the Church of The Resurrection, Park Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killeentierna Cemetery, Currow.