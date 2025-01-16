The death has occurred of
Theresa O'Sullivan
(née Farrell)
Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry in the company of her loving family. Beloved wife of Denny and loving mother of Sheila, Jim and the late Denis. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, by her son-in-law Paul Doolan, brothers-in-law Jamesie, Paddy and Jim, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to the Church of The Resurrection, Park Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killeentierna Cemetery, Currow.
Recommended
Thursday Local Basketball Results and FixturesJan 16, 2025 10:19
Radacanu Through To 3rd Round Of Australian OpenJan 16, 2025 10:13
New Head Coach For Women's Team NamedJan 16, 2025 10:12
Premier League Roundup For ThursdayJan 16, 2025 10:10
Gunners Win North London DerbyJan 16, 2025 10:09