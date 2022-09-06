Theresa Mackessy née Shannon, Southgate, London and formerly of Carane, Castleplunkett, Co. Roscommon at the North London Hospice on Sunday 6th March, 2022, with her husband by her side, until the end. Dearly beloved wife of Thomas Mackessy & much loved mother of Karen (Dwyer), Tanya (Corrigan) and Declan Mackessy, daughter in law, Malgorzata & son in law, Michael, her cherished grandchildren, Melissa and Robbie & sadly missed by her loving sister, Kathy Dillon (Shannon) and brother Paddy Joe Shannon & her sister in law Mary Shannon (Roscommon), brother in law Jim Mackessy (New York) & sister in Law’s, Noreen (New York) & Kitty (Birmingham) along with her many loving nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Theresa will repose at The Mackessy homestead, Tarmons (V31P622), on this Friday evening (September 9th) from 5pm until 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on Saturday morning (September 10th) at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment of ashes will take place at St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Tarbert immediately afterwards.

Theresa’s Requiem Mass may be viewed on the following link: www.stmarystarbert.com