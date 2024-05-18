Theresa Loughlin, Whitegate, Keel, Castlemaine

Theresa passed away peacefully on May 15th 2024 at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim

Sadly missed by her loving sons & daughters; Michelle, Mark, Jim, Paul & Katie, her dearly loved grandchildren; Michael, Niall, Jake, Serena, Aaron, Lee, Reece, Mason, Syanne, Daniel, Jessica, Ellis & Grace, sisters Claire & Kathleen, in-laws Mags, Fiona, Mags & Michael (O'Shea). Also will be deeply missed by her fond nephew Tony, nieces, & nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving Monday morning (May 20th) to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Theresa's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE