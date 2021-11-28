Theresa Keogh née Kiely, O'Sullivan’s Place, Killarney and late of Dennehy's Boreen, Killarney.
Peacefully in the company of her family and the gentle care of the staff of Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. Beloved wife of the late Michael (Haulie). Sadly missed and dearly loved by her son John and daughter-in-law Catherine, her grandchildren Michael and Alison, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney this evening from 6pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral.
Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.
Recommended
UHK seeking to hire registered paediatric nursesNov 28, 2021 17:11
Two Kerry research centres awarded capital fundingNov 28, 2021 16:11
Local GAA Fixtures and ResultsNov 28, 2021 17:11
Castleisland are the 2020 North Kerry Senior Football ChampionsNov 28, 2021 16:11
Coillte seeking expressions of interest to provide catering facilities at Kerry sitesNov 29, 2021 08:11