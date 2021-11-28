Theresa Keogh née Kiely, O'Sullivan’s Place, Killarney and late of Dennehy's Boreen, Killarney.

Peacefully in the company of her family and the gentle care of the staff of Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. Beloved wife of the late Michael (Haulie). Sadly missed and dearly loved by her son John and daughter-in-law Catherine, her grandchildren Michael and Alison, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney this evening from 6pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.