The death has occurred of
Theresa Kenneally née O Connor (Aisling Lawn, Ballincollig and late of Glencuttane Cross, Kilgobnet, Beaufort, Killarney)
On February 7th 2025, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family Theresa (née O Connor) beloved wife of John and loving mother of Conor. Predeceased by her parents William and Nora, sisters Kathleen and Mary and brother Donal. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, brothers Paudie, Liam and Gerald sisters Sheila, Noreen and Bernie, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
Rest in peace.
Lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig (P31 W982) on Saturday (8th) from 6pm to 7pm for visitation.
Lying in repose at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93 PK66) on Sunday (9th) from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by prayers.
Requiem mass for Theresa Kenneally née O Connor will take place on 10 30am on Monday in St James’s church in Killorglin.
Funeral afterwards to Ardmoniel cemetery, Killorglin
