Theresa Kelly (née Murphy), Caherslee, Tralee, passed peacefully on the 23rd September 2023. Beloved wife of Gabriel and dearest mother of Leigh-Anne and Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Isla and Ógie, son-in-law Martin, sister Catherine, brothers-in-law James and Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday 25th September 2023, from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral cortège arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee, at 9.40 am on Tuesday, 26th September, where the Requiem Mass for Theresa will be celebrated at 10.00 am. Interment afterwards in The New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

House Strictly Private Please