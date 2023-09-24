Advertisement

Theresa Kelly (née Murphy)

Sep 24, 2023 09:11 By receptionradiokerry
Theresa Kelly (née Murphy)

Theresa Kelly (née Murphy), Caherslee, Tralee, passed peacefully on the 23rd September 2023. Beloved wife of Gabriel and dearest mother of Leigh-Anne and Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Isla and Ógie, son-in-law Martin, sister Catherine, brothers-in-law  James and Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday 25th September 2023, from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm.  Funeral cortège arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee, at 9.40 am on Tuesday, 26th September, where the Requiem Mass for Theresa will be celebrated at 10.00 am.  Interment afterwards in The New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

House Strictly Private Please

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus