Theresa Foley

Oct 15, 2021 07:10 By receptionradiokerry
Theresa Foley

Theresa Foley, Railway Road and formerly of Slaughts, Kilgarvan.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Joesph's Nursing Home, Kenmare. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Mary (Hamilton, Antorio, Canada), brother John, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Michael and Dan.

Requiem Mass for Theresa will take place on Saturday at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan.  Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.  Funeral home strictly private please.

