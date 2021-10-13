Theresa Foley, Railway Road and formerly of Slaughts, Kilgarvan.
Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Joesph's Nursing Home, Kenmare. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Mary (Hamilton, Antorio, Canada), brother John, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Michael and Dan.
Advertisement
Requiem Mass for Theresa will take place on Saturday at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral home strictly private please.
Recommended
Boil water notice remains for 3,500 people in north KerryOct 14, 2021 08:10
Issues with Kerry ambulance service to be raised in Dáil this eveningOct 14, 2021 17:10
Kerry NPHET member expresses concern about easing restrictions on October 22ndOct 14, 2021 08:10
No ICU or general beds available at University Hospital KerryOct 13, 2021 17:10
Largest deer ever seen in Kerry photographed in Killarney National ParkOct 14, 2021 17:10