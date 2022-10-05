The death has occurred of Sheila Loughnane (née Horgan)
Ardshanavooley, Killarney and late of St Brendans Terrace, Killarney, Kerry
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.
Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Kerry and in the company of her loving children. Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mother of Karen, Christina and Stephen and much loved nana of Lauren, Keelan, Ross, Chloe, Shannon, Jessica, William and Samuel and great grandmother of Charlie. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Peter O'Brien and Danny O'Donoghue, daughter-in-law Amélie Gagné, her sisters Marie Barry, Kathleen Loughnane, Charlotte Casey and Margaret Cronin and her late brother Derry Horgan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends.
"May Her Gentle Soul, Rest In Peace"
