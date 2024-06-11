Thady (Timothy) Woulfe, Templeathea, Athea, Co. Limerick V94 X8C3

On June 11th 2024, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Thady is predeceased by his wife Penny, brothers Moss, Ned and Tom, sisters Mary and Kit.

Very deeply regretted by his sons Jimmy, Teddy and Mossie, daughters Margaret and Liz, daughters- in-law Liz, Anna and Mary Anne, son- in -law Mike and Margaret’s partner Derek, grandchildren Shane, Conor, Ryan, Megan, Jamie Lee, Sophia, Dimitri, Lizzie and Penny, sisters Beth and Peg and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence V94 X8C3 on Thursday 13th of June from 5.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortège will arrive at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea, on Friday June 14th for 3.00 p.m. Requiem Mass.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.

House private please outside of funeral times.

Family flowers only please.

Advertisement

Donations if desired to Milford Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society.