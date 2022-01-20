Tess Sanderson, September 14th, 1921 - January 7th, 2022, Aughton Park, Liverpool, England and formerly of Bánamuclach, “Cottage”, Gneeveguilla, Co. Kerry, died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Tess is predeceased by her loving husband, Frank and granddaughter, Joanne. Tess will be greatly missed by her children; Peter, Ann, Timothy, Sheila and Catherine, their partners, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Teresa was the eldest child of Bridget and Timmy Looney (Cottage) and leaves behind beloved siblings; Kate O’Connor (Lisheen) and Tim Looney (Cottage). Deceased siblings; Eileen Griffin (Kilkenny), Sheila O’Connor (Dublin), Johnny Looney (Lissyconnor), Nora Moynihan (Bantry), Vincent “Pete” (San Francisco) and Jeremiah “Brendan” (San Francisco). Last Septmeber, Teresa celebrated her 100th birthday. She had a wonderful life and will now return to her cherished home, Gneeveguilla. May She Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass for Teresa will take place Monday, January 24th at 1pm at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Teresa’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live from 1pm from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore

Enquiries to Undertaker, Sean O Mahony, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, Co.Kerry

No flowers please, donations if desired to a charity of your choice. Please be mindful of current restrictions and guidelines, no handshaking, social distancing and face coverings must be worn