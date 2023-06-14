Teresa (Tess) Clifford, Blackpool, The Spa, Tralee, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully on the 14th June 2023 in Kerry University Hospital in the loving care of her family and hospital staff. Predeceased by her beautiful and adorable grand-daughter, Brooke, her brother Michael and her parents, Nora and John. Sadly missed by her son, JJ, daughter Karina and adorable grand-daughters Autumn and Bailey, son-in-law Garrett and JJ's partner Aoife, extended family, neighbours ,relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in The Rose Room, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday, 15th June 2023, from 6 00pm to 8 00pm. Funeral cortége will arrive at the Church of The Purification, Churchill at 10 30am for Requiem Mass at 11 00am followed by burial in Réalt Na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Mass for Teresa (Tess) will be livestreamed on https://churchmedia.tv/churchill

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to MS Society or c/o Hogan's Funeral Home. Enquiries to John O'Rahilly Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, 0667121119 or 0876865632.