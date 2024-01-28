Teresa (Teeny) Diggin, Ballinclogher, Lixnaw.

Peacefully, on January 26th, 2024, in the wonderful care of the staff of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary Jane, sister Mary Daly, brothers Thomas, James, Pat Joe, Dessie and William, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Kitty and nephew Tom. Teresa will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters-in-law Eileen and Cecilia, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, extended family, her wonderful neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday evening from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, on Monday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Teresa being celebrated at 11.00 am, live-streamed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie, followed by burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw.