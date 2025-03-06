Teresa Roche (née O’Connell) of Ballybunion Road, Listowel and formerly Wembley, London, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of Listowel District Hospital on 5th March 2025, beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearest mother of Paul and Margaret and sister of the late Philomena, John and Marie.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Nicola, Kieron, Siobhan, Kayleigh, Liam & Faye, her 5 great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Lorna, son-in-law John, her sister Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and great friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday (9th March) from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m where the Requiem Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to North Kerry Alzheimers (www.ardcuram.com), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.