Teresa O’Sullivan (née O’Connell), Coom, Ballinskelligs, passed peacefully on the 13th of September 2024, in her 96th year in the tender care of the Palliative Care Team in University Hospital Kerry, with her family by her side.

Predeceased by her husband Jack, her parents and her brother Michéal. Dear and beloved mother of Marian, Phillip, John D, Nelly, Donal, Leonard and Kevin. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister-in-law Kitty, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, her adored 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, her wonderful friends, carers, relatives neighbours & friends.

Leaba i measc na Naomh go raibh aici

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville, on Sunday evening from 4pm-7pm.

Requiem Mass for Teresa O’Sullivan (née O’Connell) will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11:00am in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Dungeagan, Ballinskelligs, followed by burial in Kinnard Cemetery.

Requiem mass will be live-streamed on churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Cahersiveen or University Hospital Kerry.