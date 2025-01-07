Teresa O’Sullivan (née Hurley) of Pine Grove, Scarriff, Waterville, Co Kerry.
Teresa passed away peacefully on the 4th January 2025 surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of all staff at Rathass Ward, University Hospital Kerry.
Predeceased by her husband John, her parents Johnny and Kathleen Hurley, her sisters Bridie, Pauline and Mary Teresa, her brother Paddy, nieces Tara, Pia, Mary and daughter-in-law Elaine.
Teresa will be sadly missed by her sons Aidan, Ciarán, Brian, Bernard, Kevin, Declan and Desmond, daughters-in-law Carmel, Sheena, Nicky, Claire, Ciarán’s partner Laura, adored grandmother of Kaylin and Ethan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May she rest in Eternal Peace
Reposing on Wednesday evening (Jan 8th) in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville (V23RK24) from 5pm-8pm. Arriving to St Finian’s Church Waterville on Thursday morning (Jan 9th) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.
The requiem mass will be live streamed via https,/www.churchmedia.tv/waterville.
Family flowers only. Donations if Desired to Kenmare Community Hospital.
House Strictly Private
