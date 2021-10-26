Teresa O' Connor

Market Street Listowel.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday from 6 to 7 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday morning at 11.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com) followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Beloved daughter of the late Patrick & Nora and dearest sister of the late Philomena, Mai, Josephine, Bridie, Noreen, Kathleen, Tom & Patrick.

Advertisement

Sadly missed by her loving family, cousins, relatives and friends.