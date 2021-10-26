Teresa O' Connor

Market Street Listowel.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday from 6 to 7 pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday morning at 11.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com) followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Beloved daughter of the late Patrick & Nora and dearest sister of the late Philomena, Mai, Josephine, Bridie, Noreen, Kathleen, Tom & Patrick.
Advertisement
Sadly missed by her loving family, cousins, relatives and friends.
Recommended
Kerry TD calls for changes to HSE bereavement leave policyOct 27, 2021 13:10
Kerry GP calling for more information on booster programmeOct 27, 2021 13:10
More good news for Manor West as two more businesses to open at the retail parkOct 26, 2021 17:10
Kerry has second-highest COVID rate in the countryOct 27, 2021 13:10
67 COVID deaths and 1,631 cases reportedOct 27, 2021 14:10