Teresa Murphy nee McSweeney of Coolmagort, Beaufort & Glensouth Farm, Banteer, Co. Cork

Teresa passed away peacefully on April 28th in The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry surrounded by her loving family and friends .Predeceased by her father Jerry & baby brother Jeremiah Joseph.Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband Frank, mother Margaret, children Rachael & Ronan, Uncle Fr. Eustace, Rachael's fiancé Ferdia, Ronan's partner Johanna, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday evening (April 30th) at her residence (V93 K153) from 4pm - 7pm.

Funeral arriving Monday (May 1st) to St.Mary's Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry